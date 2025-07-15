Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 100.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.0%

PLTR stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.98 billion, a PE ratio of 648.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $149.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.45.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the sale, the director owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.