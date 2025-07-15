OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $9.20 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,353,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,205,000 after buying an additional 61,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $384,606,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,928,000 after purchasing an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $284.67 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

