Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.48, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $149.58.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

