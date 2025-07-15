Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.