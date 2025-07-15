Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.9%

NXPI stock opened at $224.61 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day moving average is $205.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

