Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 589,485 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,034 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $4,027,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 411,567 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,541,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

