Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,648,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $72,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5%

WPM stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

