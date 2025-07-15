Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $7,096,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,122,238.80. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,580,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.