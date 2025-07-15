Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $7,096,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,122,238.80. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,580,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
