Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares makes up about 2.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLAC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,236,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,720,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLAC opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 3, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

