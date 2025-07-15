Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

