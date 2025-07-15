Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $283.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $252.73. The company has a market cap of $263.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

