iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Cut by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

