Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DFAS stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

