Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

