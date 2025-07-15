Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kenvue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kenvue by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

