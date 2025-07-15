Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184,489.90. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629,043 shares of company stock valued at $210,678,753 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.