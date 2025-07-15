Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $507.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.24. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

