Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

