Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Up 26.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 417,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 169,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Commerce Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

