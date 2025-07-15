Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,972 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,687,000 after acquiring an additional 467,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,613,000 after acquiring an additional 476,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Shares of CG stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

