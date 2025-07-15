Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Up 26.3% – Here’s What Happened

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 417,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 169,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Commerce Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Commerce Resources Company Profile
Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.
