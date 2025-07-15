Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $54,959.59. Following the sale, the director owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,506.71. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNTY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Unity Bancorp

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.