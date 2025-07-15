Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,746 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5,227.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

