Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.