Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

