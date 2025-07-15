Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

