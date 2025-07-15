Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.