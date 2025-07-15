Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,750,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,715,641,000 after buying an additional 315,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,056,996,000 after purchasing an additional 315,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after buying an additional 992,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Danaher Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

