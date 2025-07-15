Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

