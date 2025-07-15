Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

