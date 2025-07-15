Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 14.8% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

