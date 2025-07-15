Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Lowered by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,303,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,268,000. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,847,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,178,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,627,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,329,000 after acquiring an additional 683,205 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

