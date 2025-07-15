Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of SLP stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $351.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. KeyCorp lowered Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
