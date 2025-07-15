Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of SLP stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $351.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 32.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. KeyCorp lowered Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

