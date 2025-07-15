Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,391 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $673,689,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
