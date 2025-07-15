Larson Financial Group LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,298 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

