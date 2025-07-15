Concord Asset Management LLC VA Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

