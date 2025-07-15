Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 2,642 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,579,000 after acquiring an additional 432,423 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.66 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

