Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $7,837,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $230.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $233.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

