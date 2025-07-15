Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.12.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PH opened at $713.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $674.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $720.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

