BIP Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

SPSB stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

