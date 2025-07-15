Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 498.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 124,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
