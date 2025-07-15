Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 103.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Shell Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

