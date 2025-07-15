Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

NYSE UPS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

