Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WELL opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

