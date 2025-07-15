Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Visa stock opened at $350.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
