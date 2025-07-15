Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.71 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.