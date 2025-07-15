Slow Capital Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 30.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 97.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $350.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.09. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $646.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

