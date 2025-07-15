Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Welltower Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:WELL opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.86. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

