Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.62 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,068.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.88.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $712.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $720.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $674.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

