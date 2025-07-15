GOHOME (GOHOME) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last week, GOHOME has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. GOHOME has a market capitalization of $122.38 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GOHOME token can now be bought for about $244.81 or 0.00209049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116,742.56 or 0.99687767 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116,573.52 or 0.99713643 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GOHOME Profile

GOHOME’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 244.68978117 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $6,718,536.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOHOME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

